Thursday at 6 p.m.: Where's the big new animal shelter?

Tens of thousands of animals in our area are put down every year. They are dogs and cats unwanted, uncared for that have nowhere to go. A group of volunteers said enough was enough.

"We wanted to do something to change that," said Maria Roberson. "It was just unbearable to think about."

An organization called "Friends of the Animals" was born. It worked to educate the community about the overpopulation problem and how animals were being put down, but then the group set an event loftier goal. They wanted to build a large new animal adoption center in Iredell County.

With the help of NASCAR star Greg Biffle, fundraising began in earnest and more than a million dollars was raised. A public groundbreaking was held in January of 2016 with the promise of finishing construction by the end of that year.

Nearly 18 months later the only thing rising out of the ground is a sign promising the center is coming.

So what happened?

"Nobody knows what is going to happen," said Lori Schnieder who lives in the subdivision across the street. "The original timeline has come and gone."

