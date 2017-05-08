Applications being taken for Leadership Rowan

Applications are now available for the 25th Anniversary Class of the Rowan Chamber's popular Leadership Rowan program.

The deadline to apply is Wed., May 31. The 2017-18 Class will run from Aug. 2017 – May 2018.

Leadership Rowan class members commit one day a month to exploring the community and discovering what makes it distinctive, including government, education, business, human needs and the arts.

Throughout the nine-month program, participants go on exclusive tours and have hands-on experiences, all with area leaders who take on the community’s biggest challenges every day. Armed with new knowledge, connections and perspective, Leadership Rowan graduates are prepared to take their places as effective community leaders.

Over 550 participants have graduated from Leadership Rowan since its beginning in 1992. The Rowan County Chamber of Commerce has been proud to host this program for community and leadership development.

Leadership Alumni are invited to celebrate the 25th Anniversary of Leadership Rowan on Tuesday, August 22, 5:30 p.m. at Firewater Restaurant, 127 S. Avalon Drive, Salisbury.

There will be a mini-SimSoc game, 25 year timeline of our community, networking, dancing and refreshments! We’ll recognize the Charter Class and Chamber leaders that helped start the program. We’ll talk about our new Leadership Rowan Alumni Association and ask for input and advice about changes to the program.

The 25th Anniversary is designed as a fund raiser for the Leadership Rowan program. We hope to be able to provide more scholarships in the future for people who would otherwise not be able to participate in Leadership Rowan.

For more information about the next class or anniversary celebration, contact Charlene Deese at cdeese@rowanchamber.com or 704-633-4221.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.