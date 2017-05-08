Four kids, adult safe after Concord kitchen fire

Four kids and an adult are safe after a fire started in the kitchen of a Concord home Monday morning.

Crews were called to the fire around 5:33 a.m. at a home on Riverglen Drive.

The fire started near the stove and spread to the living room, but the cause is still being determined. Fire officials say it took 23 firefighters around 11 minutes to extinguish the fire.

No injuries were reported.

Red Cross is assisting the occupants.

