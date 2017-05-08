Three ladies of WBTV share their fashion secret

We are letting you in on a bit of a WBTV News This Morning fashion secret. It is one that is happening right in front of your eyes but we hope you can't spot it. We wanted to let you know about it, though, because as WBTV anchor Christine Sperow says, "When you know about something good, share it!".

Since last fall, Christine and I have been renting some of the dresses we wear for work through the Rent The Runway Unlimited program.

WBTV reporter Sarah-Blake Morgan does it too.

They are designer clothes we couldn't otherwise afford to buy.

"Even two years ago if you had told me I'd be wearing clothes other people wore, on TV, I would have said now way," Christine said.

For years women have been using the clothing rental service to get their hands on expensive gowns for next to nothing. Now the company's Unlimited option is outfitting more and more women for every day.

"We found that with Unlimited we have incredible working women 30 and up through 60 and beyond renting for work events, weekends, every day, big and small," said Anushka Salinas, the company's head of subscription.

Rent the Runway operates a 200,000 square foot warehouse in New Jersey. It also contains the largest dry cleaning operation in the country. They work with 450 of the top designers out there and carry thousands of pieces with hundreds in each size.

For about $150 per month, you can choose three designer items at a time and have them shipped to you. You wear what works, as many times as you'd like, and when you're done you send it back free of charge and they'll handle the dry cleaning. Then you can choose three more items.

"The one thing my husband loves about this is that my desire and need to go shopping has disappeared," Sarah-Blake said.

This isn't the only service of it's kind. We asked the staff at Gwynnie Bee to send us a sample delivery of its products. That company caters to plus-sized women carrying clothing from sizes 10-32. Their pricing structure is a little different with monthly subscription fees ranging from one item out at a time for $49 all the way through 10 items out at a time for $199.

If Christine could change anything about the service she said it would be that you could order more than three things at a time.

"You can't try them on ahead of time and that's the trial and error risk you take. Sometimes they don't fit and then you're stuck," she said.

Sarah-Blake wishes for a more consistent shipping policy.

"They don't ship on Saturdays anymore and sometimes it comes in two days but sometimes it takes longer to process," she said.

"We do sometimes hear that about shipping. We are constantly trying to improve. Hopefully that is getting better. We ship everything two-day UPS. We delivery on the UPS schedule. So we are always looking to make improvements to the program," Salinas said.

To see more of the clothes we have rented, watch the story on this page.

"Look at my face...I'll NEVER buy another gown again," Christine added.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All Rights Reserved.