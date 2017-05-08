One seriously injured in east Charlotte shooting

One person was injured in a shooting in east Charlotte late Sunday night.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say officers were called to the 4500 block of Nicks Tavern Road for an assault around 11:11 p.m. Officers arrived to find a man with a gunshot wound. Medic took the man to Carolinas Medical Center with serious injuries.

Police say one person is in custody.

No names or possible motives have been released.

