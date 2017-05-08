Man charged in east Charlotte shooting

A man has been charged in an east Charlotte shooting that left another person seriously injured Sunday night.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say officers were called to the 4500 block of Nicks Tavern Road for an assault around 11:11 p.m. Officers arrived to find a person with a gunshot wound. Medic took the victim to Carolinas Medical Center with serious injuries.

Ralph Quinones, 38, was arrested and charged with assault with a deadly weapon.

A possible motive has not been released.

