Man charged in east Charlotte shooting

A man has been charged in an east Charlotte shooting that left another person seriously injured Sunday night. 

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say officers were called to the 4500 block of Nicks Tavern Road for an assault around 11:11 p.m. Officers arrived to find a person with a gunshot wound. Medic took the victim to Carolinas Medical Center with serious injuries. 

Ralph Quinones, 38, was arrested and charged with assault with a deadly weapon.

A possible motive has not been released. 

