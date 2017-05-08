NEW: One injured in shooting

Good everyone. Hope you're coming off a great weekend! It's Christine Sperow. Today is Monday, May 8. Here is a first look at the stories we're getting new details on now on WBTV News This Morning. We're live from 4:30-9:00 a.m. on WBTV and Bounce TV.

One person is recovering, another in custody following a shooting in east Charlotte. It happened early this morning on Nick's Tavern Road... near Sharon Amity Road.

LIVE: Today Charlotte City Council will meet to continue talks about the city's budget, affordable housing needs, and the controversial extraordinary events ordinance. WBTV's MIcah Smith has a live report at 5 a.m.

Former UNC Charlotte quarterback Kevin Olsen's rape case is scheduled to go before a grand jury. If a grand jury indicts taking the case to trial, there is a hefty prison sentence if Olsen is convicted. We'll explain.

A church in South Carolina unveils the state's first historical marker that makes mention of the Ku Klux Klan. The plaque at Allison Creek Presbyterian Church honors freed slaves who migrated back to Africa after being terrorized by the KKK. WBTV's Mark Davenport has a live report on the emotional ceremony held to reveal the marker.

It's Hurricane Preparedness Week! The season starts in June but we're on your side NOW to make sure you're prepared for the season. Each day this week we'll be covering a topic you need to put in to action so you and your family are safe when there is actual hurricane heading our way. Today we're talking about developing an evacuation plan.

NEW at 6 a.m.: Ladies it's a fashion secret we're letting out of the bag publicly! People are always emailing us asking where we get our clothes we wear on TV. We actually rent them? And you can too! Consumer Reporter Kristen Miranda has the details at 6:45 a.m.!

