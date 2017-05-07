Knights Power Past G-Braves 7-1 Sunday

(UPTOWN CHARLOTTE, NC) -- In front of the largest crowd of the season -- 10,534 fans -- the Knights put on a show at-the-plate and in-the-field on Sunday afternoon in Uptown Charlotte.



Yoan Moncada and Adam Engel homered, Carson Fulmer dazzled on the mound, and the Charlotte Knights beat the Gwinnett Braves by a score of 7-1 on Sunday in the finale of their three-game series from BB&T Ballpark. With the win, the Knights (14-14) earned a series victory over the G-Braves and split their six-game homestand. The team also welcomed sell-out crowds in four of the six games on the homestand.



Moncada -- Major League Baseball’s top prospect -- started strong on Sunday. The 21-year-old Cuban native launched a two-run home run in the bottom of the first inning off Gwinnett RHP Luke Jackson (0-3, 7.36), who was saddled with the loss. In his second at-bat, Moncada doubled and in his third at-bat, he singled. He finished the day just a triple short of the cycle and added his seventh stolen base of the season. In all, Moncada is now third in the International League in batting with an impressive .352 mark. Over his last five games, he has 10 hits.



Engel and Kevan Smith also shined with their bats on Sunday. Engel homered for the third time in his last six games and finished the afternoon 2-for-4. Smith recorded his second consecutive three-hit game, going 3-for-5 with a double and an RBI. The Knights tallied a total of 11 hits, a day after they tallied 13 on Saturday.



Fulmer (4-1, 2.88) continued his winning ways and allowed just one run on three hits over six innings en route to his third consecutive winning decision. The Vanderbilt University product struck-out four batters and improved to 3-0 with a 1.54 ERA over his last four games (23.1 IP). Fulmer has now won all four of his starts at BB&T Ballpark this season.



The Knights will hit the road and make the trek to Indianapolis, IN to open a three-game series against the Indianapolis Indians (Triple-A affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates) on Monday. RHP Lucas Giolito (0-4, 7.33)will get the start for the Knights against Indianapolis RHP Drew Hutchison (0-1, 5.00).

Press release provided by the Charlotte Knights