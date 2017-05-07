Winthrop Baseball Completes Sweep Of Gardner-Webb With 3-1 Win Sunday Afternoon

ROCK HILL, SC— Matthew Mulkey’s two-RBI single in the seventh lifted Winthrop to a 3-1 victory over Gardner-Webb to complete a series sweep, Sunday afternoon at The Winthrop Ballpark.



The Eagles have now won three straight and 10-of-12 games as they improve to 26-18 overall and 13-5 in the Big South. The loss drops Gardner-Webb to 22-25 overall and 9-12 in the league. Winthrop will be back in action on Tuesday, May 9 at 5 p.m. when it hosts Wofford College in non-conference action.



Winthrop took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the sixth inning as Grant English came through with an RBI double with one out. Jake Sullivan was hit by a pitch to start off the inning and sacrificed over to second before English stepped in and delivered.



Gardner-Webb tied the game in the top of the seventh. The Runnin’ Bulldogs loaded the bases with one out as the tying run scored on a squeeze bunt off the bat of Matt Simmons. The Eagles were able to get out of the inning allowing just the one run.



The game wasn’t tied long as the Eagles scored two more runs in the bottom of the seventh. Babe Thomas walked to lead off the inning and that was followed by a Tyler Halstead single. Both were sacrificed over by Brandon Fite. Gardner-Webb elected to walk Sullivan to load the bases and Mulkey came through with a single to left, scoring Thomas and Halstead.



Colton Rendon tossed 6.1 innings allowing one unearned run on five hits with no walks and three strikeouts but didn’t factor into the decision. Dalton Whitaker earned the win in relief as he allowed no hits or runs in 2.1 innings and had two strikeouts and no walks as he’s now 2-3 on the year.



Anthony Paulsen went 1-for-4 as he extended his hitting streak to 11 games and has reached base in 25 straight. English has now hit in six straight games and reached base in 18 straight.

