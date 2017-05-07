Salisbury ambulance T-boned on way to hospital with patient

An ambulance was T-boned while transporting a patient to the hospital in Salisbury Sunday, police say.

According to Salisbury Police, the wreck occurred around 1:40 p.m. at the intersection of Faith Road and Jake Alexander Boulevard.

The ambulance was taking a patient to Novant Health Rowan Medical Center when struck by the vehicle, police said.

Officers say one emergency medical services student received minor injuries. No one else was injured in the wreck, police said.

Police said charges may be pending.

