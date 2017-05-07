Labor doesn't stop pregnant teacher from finishing lesson plans

Jennifer Pope smiles as she looks at her newborn daughter, Clara, for the first time on April 23. (Source: Photo submitted to CBS News from Rooted in Love Photography)

Jennifer Pope laughs as she completes her lesson plans in front of her husband, Andrew, ahead of the birth of their fourth child. (Source: Photo submitted to CBS News by Rooted in Love Photography)

When Jennifer Pope went into labor two weeks early with her daughter, she wasn't exactly prepared.

The second-grade teacher at Christian Life Preparatory School in Burleson, Texas, still had some work to do.

While some moms-to-be in labor are focusing on breathing techniques and attempting to relax, Pope was busy thinking about her students.

So while propped up in a hospital bed at Texas Health Harris Southwest, the mom of 3 -- now a mom of 4 -- worked to complete lesson plans for the substitute teacher taking her place while she's on maternity leave.

"I had some loose ends I needed to tie up regarding my plans in order to have everything in order for my class while I'm away," Pope told CBS News.

Friends and family members laughed as they walked into Pope's hospital room and caught her sneaking in some last-minute preparations.

"They thought it was funny, but they are or have been teachers themselves so they understood," Pope said.

Pope's friend, Andrea McDonald of Rooted in Love Photography, captured the moment and posted it on her Facebook page.

"No, she is not doing her taxes," McDonald explained. "Those papers would be her lesson plans her husband is about to go drop off with her sub in the parking lot."

No lie, Pope gave birth to her newborn daughter, Clara, less than an hour later on Sunday, April 23, McDonald added.

The post went viral with more than 7,100 shares and hundreds of comments praising the teacher's dedication.

"I think the photo is an excellent representation of what many teachers would do or have done in my same situation," Pope said. "I'm really no different. Teachers are never fully disconnected from their classrooms, whether it be planning or prepping or Pinteresting."

With her second-grade class and four kids — Boston, 9, Ella Reese, 7, Lennon, 1, and now Clara — Pope has her hands full. And that's the way she likes it.

"Being a teacher for the past 12 years has been such a blessing to me," Pope said. "I can't imagine myself in any other career."

© 2017 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.