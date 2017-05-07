Tree uprooted, crushes vehicle in south Charlotte

A large tree uprooted and fell onto a vehicle parked in a driveway of a home in south Charlotte Sunday.

The tree fell in the front yard and driveway of a home in the 2500 block of Wentworth Place.

No injuries were reported. Neighbors told WBTV that the residents weren't home when the tree fell.

The home does not appear to have been damaged.

