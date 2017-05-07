Police: Resident allegedly shoots home intruder, victim flees the scene

One person was injured in an alleged home invasion in east Charlotte Sunday morning, police say.

The shooting occurred around 9:10 a.m. in the 1500 block of Willow Park Drive at the Misty Woods Apartments.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, the shooter claims the victim allegedly broke into his apartment after an argument with the door closed. That is when the resident shot the intruder, officers say. The victim then fled from the apartment in a vehicle, police said.

Officers don't know the extent of the victim's injuries or his whereabouts.

Witnesses told WBTV that they heard two shots and then a scream.

The shooter and the victim know each other, police say.

It is unclear whether any charges will be filed. No arrests have been made in the shooting.

Police plan to continue to investigate this shooting until they locate and talk to the victim.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

