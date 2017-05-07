Pair charged in NC teen girl’s disappearance

Two men are now charged in the disappearance of a teen girl who was found Friday in an abandoned house in Sanford, officials say.

An Amber Alert was issued after the girl vanished Wednesday night from Forsyth County.

PREVIOUS: FBI: 15-year-old NC teen reported missing found safe?

CBS North Carolina is not identifying the victim.

On Thursday, one of two men who were identified as “persons of interest,” visited the Sanford Police Department.

The man told police the trio had traveled to Sanford, but that he then left the girl and the other man.

Authorities said that information from the man focused the search on the Sanford area.

The girl was found around 2 a.m. Friday and has since been reunited with her family.

Joffee Lee Cutler, 20, of the 400 block of Dove Road in Cameron and Deshawn Dante Townes, 24, of the 600 block of Oakwood Avenue in Sanford are now charged in the case.

Cutler is charged with kidnapping, contributing to the delinquency of a minor at least one more charge, Forsyth County officials said.

Townes was charged with one count of felonious restraint.

Cutler is being held the Forsyth County Law Enforcement Detention Center on a $250,000 secured bond.

Townes was released on a written promise to appear in court on May 25.

Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office said that the investigation continues and additional charges are expected.