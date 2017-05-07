Fire damages Lancaster Co home, Red Cross assisting residents

According to the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office, they are investigating a homicide on Painter Lane.More >>
According to the American Red Cross, the fire occurred Sunday morning on Wylie Park Road.More >>
The Salisbury based LandTrust for Central North Carolina has announced the purchase and protection of the Cagle Property in Montgomery County, according to a news release provided to WBTV.More >>
Rowan Helping Ministries is in need of volunteers, according to an email appeal sent to WBTV. "I am emailing you because you are on our records as a volunteer, interested in volunteering or a recipient of our E-newsletter, wrote Lynsey Horn.More >>
According to the Shelby Police Department, the shooting occurred around 5:34 p.m. on Merit Drive.More >>
