Fire damages Lancaster Co home, Red Cross assisting residents

The Red Cross is helping three people whose home was damaged in a fire in Lancaster County Sunday.

According to the American Red Cross, the fire occurred Sunday morning on Wylie Park Road. Officials did not release what time the fire started.

The Red Cross said they are helping the residents by providing financial assistance for food, clothing, lodging and personal hygiene items.

No injuries were reported in the fire.

There has been no information released on what caused of the fire.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.