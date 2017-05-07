Salisbury based LandTrust announces property acquisition in Montgomery County

The Salisbury based LandTrust for Central North Carolina has announced the purchase and protection of the Cagle Property in Montgomery County, according to a news release provided to WBTV.

This 20-acre property is located on the Uwharrie River and adjoins 1,288 acres already owned by The LandTrust for Central NC, more commonly known as the Low Water Bridge Preserve.

The Cagle Property fills a gap between LandTrust owned land and the Uwharrie River on the southernmost parcel of the Low Water Bridge Preserve, and adds on to this already protected conservation area.

According to the LandTrust, the Cagle Property is a tract of young hardwoods, and possesses the unique and uncommon yellow lady slipper flower. The Cagle Property is one of only a handful of sites in the Uwharries that has the beautiful flower, which is now in bloom.

“The acquisition of the Cagle Property is an incredible asset to the land protection work we have been doing on the Uwharrie River,” states Executive Director Travis Morehead. “Adding onto where we have already protected lands provides us with greater conservation value for our efforts. We would like to thank the Cagle’s for providing us with this great opportunity.”

The Smithfield Agreement Environmental Enhancement Grant Program, administered through the North Carolina Attorney General’s office (NCAG), provided funding for the Cagle acquisition.

Through an agreement between NCAG and Smithfield Foods, Inc., Smithfield contributes up to $2 million per year to a fund administered by the Attorney General from which funds are paid out annually to projects that provide long or short-term environmental enhancement.

The permanent protection of the Cagle Property is a long-term environmental enhancement grant.

The LandTrust works hard to secure these grants to continue important land protection work in a 10-county region of Piedmont North Carolina. The grant funding for this project goes towards the purchase of property and does not go towards The LandTrust’s operational budget.

"The LandTrust is proud to further conservation efforts in this critical part of the state and invites you to join us in our conservation mission by becoming a member of The LandTrust for Central NC today," the release says.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.