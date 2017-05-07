Rowan Helping Ministries puts out appeal for volunteers

Rowan Helping Ministries is in need of volunteers, according to an email appeal sent to WBTV.

"I am emailing you because you are on our records as a volunteer, interested in volunteering or a recipient of our E-newsletter, wrote Lynsey Horn. "I am the new Crisis Volunteer Coordinator and I would like to introduce myself to those of you I have not met. My name is Lynsey Horn."

"My parents are long time volunteers and I volunteered every week for the past 8 months. I am happy to make the transition to employee and excited to work with all of you," Horn added.

Horn pointed out that RHM is currently in need of regular and short term volunteers in all areas including food pantry, clothing sorting, clothing center, loading dock, reception, laundry, 2nd Helping drivers (grocery pick up) and crisis interviewing.

Anyone interested in any of these areas, please contact Horn. If you are already a regular volunteer and we have not already discussed your schedule/availability, you are asked to contact Horn.

"We are holding multiple training sessions next week for all current, new and returning volunteers," Horn added. "We ask that each volunteer attend one session to make sure everyone is clear on our policies and procedures. If you are unable to attend a session but would like to volunteer, we would still love to have you and can make sure you are updated when you have time. The training sessions will be held next week, May 8-12, at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.everyday. If you have any questions about volunteering or donations, please let me know. I am excited to work with all of you and grateful to be part of such a wonderful community!"

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.