Catawba College student earns prestigious appointment

Catawba College sophomore Taylor Kroop of Boynton Beach, Fla., has been selected for the prestigious Torggler Summer Vocal Institute at Christopher Newport University in Virginia.

Kroop is pursuing the BFA in Musical Theatre with a minor in Music. She was also selected for a talent-based scholarship to attend the event.

Kroop submitted videos of two vocal selections, one classical and one musical theatre, to be considered for this two-week residency program.

At the Torggler Summer Vocal Institute (TSVI) students will enjoy voice lessons, coaching and masterclasses taught by leading performers, teachers and scholars; they will also attend two private lessons per week in a chosen discipline.

A maximum of 50 selected students will participate.

Kroop is a member of the Catawba Singers and has performed in several theatre productions at Catawba. She studies voice with Professor Caroline Stephenson.

More information about the institute may be found at http://www.tsvinstitute.org/about/.

