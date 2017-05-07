Two convicted as habitual felons in separate cases

Two men were sentenced to prison terms in Rowan County Superior Court in two separate cases, according to a news release provided by Rowan County District Attorney Brandy Cook.

Cory Damont Bolt of Salisbury was convicted of felony attempted larceny and he admitted his status as a habitual felon. Judge Anna Mills Wagoner sentenced Bolt to a minimum of 44 months to a maximum of 65 months in prison.

On July 3, 2015, a victim reported that a jack hammer had been stolen from his business. During the investigation it was determined that Bolt, who had been employed at the business, had stolen the item.

Bolt had previously been convicted of felony possession of a stolen motor vehicle, felony breaking and/or entering, and felony possession of cocaine, among other convictions.

In a separate case, John Christopher Meece of China Grove was convicted of felony common law robbery, felony possession firearm by convicted felon, felony possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver a schedule VI controlled substance, two counts of felony possession of a stolen firearm, misdemeanor injury to real property, and misdemeanor interfere with emergency communication.

Meece admitted to his status as a habitual felon and Judge Anna Mills Wagoner sentenced him to a minimum of 50 months to a maximum of 72 months in prison.

On March 17, 2016, a deputy with the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office observed a vehicle traveling southbound on I-85 with an expired registration. The deputy activated his blue lights and the vehicle pulled over. The deputy immediately smelled a strong odor of marijuana and the driver, identified as Meece, stated that he had smoked marijuana earlier but there was none in the vehicle.

When Meece exited the vehicle, the deputy noticed a large bulge in his pocket, which was later determined to be four plastic baggies containing marijuana.

On March 25, 2016, deputies responded to a residence for a report of a breaking and/or entering where firearms and jewelry had been stolen. The deputy noticed a pry mark on the back door of the house and on the gun safe.

In April of 2016, detectives with the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office determined that Meece had sold the stolen firearms to another individual. Meece admitted to selling the guns for $200 and stated that he traded the money for heroin.

On April 4, 2016, officers with the Landis Police Department responded to a residence. The caller stated that she was in her bathroom and heard loud knocking. When she walked into her living room, Meece and his girlfriend were there. When the victim tried to call 911, Meece grabbed her phone from her hand and then left.

Meece had previously been convicted of felony possession of cocaine, felony larceny, and felony possession of marijuana, among other convictions.

Cook stated she appreciated the work of Assistant District Attorney Tim Gould in the prosecution of the cases, as well as the Salisbury Police Department, the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office, and the Landis Police Department.

