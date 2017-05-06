Pedestrian struck by vehicle, seriously injured in northeast Charlotte

One person was struck by a vehicle and taken to Carolinas Medical Center-Main with life-threatening injuries Saturday, according to medic.

The incident occurred just before 6 p.m. in the 7000 block of North Tryon Street.

Officers say the pedestrian was struck by a gold vehicle.

No names have been released.

There has been no information released on whether speed or alcohol were factors in this wreck.

