Pedestrian struck by vehicle, seriously injured in northeast Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -

One person was struck by a vehicle and taken to Carolinas Medical Center-Main with life-threatening injuries Saturday, according to medic. 

The incident occurred just before 6 p.m. in the 7000 block of North Tryon Street. 

Officers say the pedestrian was struck by a gold vehicle. 

No names have been released. 

There has been no information released on whether speed or alcohol were factors in this wreck.

