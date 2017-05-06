Deputies: No foul play suspected in accidental death of a child in Pageland

Deputies do not suspect foul play in a home elevator accident that killed an 8-year-old in Pageland Friday night, the sheriff's office said.

According to the Chesterfield Sheriff Department, the incident occurred around 9 p.m. at a home on Lonnie Hicks Road.

Deputies say the home elevator was described as similar to a dumbwaiter.

The child got his head caught as the elevator was lowering down to the basement, the sheriff's office said.

The sheriff's office said another child was in the elevator with the victim.

No charges are expected to be filed.

