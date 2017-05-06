Person killed in Lincoln Co shootout, homicide investigation underway

A person was shot and killed in a shootout in northeast Lincolnton Saturday, deputies say.

According to the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office, deputies received a shots fired call around 2:45 p.m. near a home in the 2600 block of Painter Lane.

The sheriff's office said a shootout occurred involving several people.

Upon arrival, deputies said one person was found dead in the front yard of the home.

The sheriff's office said one person is in custody.

Family members who live in the home told WBTV that the person killed was trying to rob them. Deputies told WBTV that they are investigating the possibility of this shooting being self-defense.

No other information has been released.

