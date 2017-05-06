Child injured in west Charlotte hit-and-run - | WBTV Charlotte

Child injured in west Charlotte hit-and-run

(Source: WBTV/File) (Source: WBTV/File)
CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -

A 7-year-old was struck by a vehicle and injured in west Charlotte Saturday afternoon, police said. 

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, the hit-and-run occurred shortly after 2:30 p.m. in the 3500 block of Crestridge Drive. 

Police say the child was struck by a green four-door sedan. Police believe the driver was a black man who was possibly wearing a plaid shirt.

The child was taken to Carolinas Medical Center with minor injuries, officers say. 

No other information has been released. 

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly