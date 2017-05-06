Child injured in west Charlotte hit-and-run

A 7-year-old was struck by a vehicle and injured in west Charlotte Saturday afternoon, police said.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, the hit-and-run occurred shortly after 2:30 p.m. in the 3500 block of Crestridge Drive.

Police say the child was struck by a green four-door sedan. Police believe the driver was a black man who was possibly wearing a plaid shirt.

The child was taken to Carolinas Medical Center with minor injuries, officers say.

No other information has been released.

