22 firefighters respond to Concord house fire

No one was injured in a house fire in Concord Saturday morning.

According to the Concord Fire Department, the fire occurred around 10:33 a.m. in the 9600 block of Waltham Court.

Firefighters said the fire was under control in 17 minutes.

In total, 22 firefighters responded to the fire, crews say.

No information has been released on what caused the fire.

