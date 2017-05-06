7-year-old Lake Wylie girl buys American Girl doll to give to a #MollysKids

This is Bella Ferguson. She lives in Lake Wylie. On Saturday, she’s giving a gift to a special little girl whom she’s never met.

Bella read about Lily Edwards in a #MollysKids post last month. Lily has Rett Syndrome, which is a rare and horrible disease that’s like having Parkinson’s, cerebral palsy, epilepsy, scoliosis and anxiety disorder all in one. That’s an actual description.

PREVIOUS: MollysKids helps Charlotte toddler living with tough Rett Syndrome network

Lily couldn’t be a happier child. She has no idea all that is going on inside her own body.

Sweet Bella saw that picture of 2-year-old Lily and told her mom, Bonnie, she wanted to do something for her. Like any almost-7-year-old girl looking to give a gift that means something, she turned to what she personally loved: American Girl dolls.

Bella pulled out her new AG catalog. Bella told her mom she wanted to get a doll for Lily, and wanted to use her own money to buy it.

“I was beyond touched,” Bonnie said. “But I also explained to her that those dolls are really expensive, and it would take her a long time to save for one. She then came up with the idea to ask her family members for money for her 7th birthday, instead of gifts. That way she could use the money to buy the doll.”

Bella’s birthday was April 10. Bella had the money by the end of the month and bought the doll last week. I gave Bonnie contact information for Lily’s mom and… voila! They’re all supposed to meet Saturday afternoon.

Sometimes #MollysKids posts take off in really beautiful ways.

Send pictures when you get a chance, you guys! We’d love to see Lily with her new doll, which was bought straight from Bella’s heart.

-Molly

**Editor’s note: This is about one of #MollysKids, children WBTV Anchor Molly Grantham follows closely on her Facebook page. It was first published there – which is why it’s written in a personal way. For years Molly has followed hundreds of kids with uphill medical battles. Find this story (and updates on all #MollysKids) here. **

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.