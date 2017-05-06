FBI: 15-year-old NC teen reported missing found safe

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, the hit-and-run occurred in the 3500 block of Crestridge Drive.More >>
According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, the hit-and-run occurred in the 3500 block of Crestridge Drive.More >>
According to the Concord Fire Department, the fire started around 10:33 a.m. in the 9600 block of Waltham Court.More >>
According to the Concord Fire Department, the fire started around 10:33 a.m. in the 9600 block of Waltham Court.More >>
The wreck occurred around 11:45 a.m. on I-85 at Bruton Smith Boulevard.More >>
The wreck occurred around 11:45 a.m. on I-85 at Bruton Smith Boulevard.More >>
This is Bella Ferguson. She lives in Lake Wylie. On Saturday, she’s giving a gift to a special little girl whom she’s never met.More >>
This is Bella Ferguson. She lives in Lake Wylie. On Saturday, she’s giving a gift to a special little girl whom she’s never met.More >>
The FBI Most Wanted tweeted that Cassidy Ann Bottoms was found safe Saturday.More >>
The FBI Most Wanted tweeted that Cassidy Ann Bottoms was found safe Saturday.More >>