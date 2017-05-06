FBI: 15-year-old NC teen reported missing found safe

A 15-year-old Forsyth County girl who was believed to have been abducted by two men on Thursday has been found in North Carolina Saturday, according to the FBI.

The FBI Most Wanted tweeted around 12:32 p.m. that Cassidy Ann Bottoms was found safe Saturday.

Case Update: Cassidy Bottoms found safe in North Carolina. Help the #FBI locate other missing people: https://t.co/2gQFyNpMnI — FBI Most Wanted (@FBIMostWanted) May 6, 2017

An Amber Alert was issued for Bottoms around 2 a.m. Thursday morning and was canceled Friday night.

Deputies say Bottoms was abducted by 24-year-old Deshawn Dante Townes and 20-year-old Joffrey Lee Cutler.

According to WFMY, Townes turned himself into police at the Sanford Police Department Thursday. The Amber Alert was canceled for a short time Thursday afternoon before being reactivated.

Officials have not said if Bottoms was with Cutler when she was recovered.

No more information has been released.

