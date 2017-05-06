Two seriously injured in southwest Charlotte wreck - | WBTV Charlotte

Two seriously injured in southwest Charlotte wreck

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -

Two people have life-threatening injuries in a wreck in southwest Charlotte Saturday, according to medic.  

The wreck occurred around 11:45 a.m. on I-485 at South Tryon Street, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. 

Medic said the two victims were taken to Carolinas Medical Center.

No other information has been released. 

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly