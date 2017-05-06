Two people seriously injured in southwest Charlotte wreck - | WBTV Charlotte

Two people seriously injured in southwest Charlotte wreck

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -

Two people have life-threatening injuries in a wreck in southwest Charlotte Saturday, Medic said. 

The wreck occurred around 11:45 a.m. on I-485 at South Tryon Street, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. 

Medic said two people were taken to Carolinas Medical Center.

No other information has been released. 

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly