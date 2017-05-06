One killed in I-85 wreck in Charlotte

One person has died in a serious crash northbound on Interstate 85 in Charlotte Saturday, according to medic.

The wreck occurred around 11:45 a.m. on I-85 at Bruton Smith Boulevard near Concord Mills.

According to the North Carolina Department of Transportation, three of the right lanes are closed near exit 48.

The lanes are expected to reopen around 2 p.m., the NCDOT said.

No other information has been released.

WBTV has a crew headed to the scene.

