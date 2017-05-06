Man identified in fatal Charlotte wreck, alcohol and speed suspected

A 50-year-old man died in a wreck in northwest Charlotte Saturday morning, police say.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, the single-vehicle crash occurred around 12:35 a.m. in the 7500 block of Mount Holly-Huntersville Road.

Officers said the victim, Reginald Glenn Jones, was driving a 2002 GMC Envoy when he ran off the right side of the road, overcorrected and struck a tree.

Jones was ejected from the vehicle, according to police. Officers said Jones was not wearing a seat belt.

Police believe speed and alcohol are factors in the wreck.

CMPD said Mt. Holly-Huntersville Road from Keeneland Lane to Copenhagen Lane was closed for nearly two hours while officers were investigating the crash.

No passengers were in the vehicle.

