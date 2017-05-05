BLOG: Sharply cooler air moving into the Carolinas for the weekend

While the core of this storm system has passed, a pattern of sharply cooler air will entrench the Carolinas through the weekend and linger for much of next week.

In fact, our 7-Day First Alert forecast does not feature any warmer-than-average temperatures!

This will mean lows the next few nights in the low-mid 40s, which for many will be some of the coolest mornings since early April, about a month. Afternoon highs won't make it out of the 60s all weekend.

Saturday could still bring showers, especially in the mountains. There are additional signs that a weakening line of rain and storms could also move through our southwestern counties through the evening. More sunshine is likely for the second half of the weekend and extending well into next week.

