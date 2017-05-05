Cool weekend

Hi everyone, this is Paul Cameron at my desk in the WBTV Newsroom.

Weekend weather promises below average temperatures. But you probably already knew that if you stepped outside tonight. It’s breezy and cool. Eric Thomas says we could even see more rain in Charlotte on Saturday night.

Country music legend Loretta Lynn has suffered a stroke, according to her publicist. The 85-year old is now home resting and is expected to recover fully.

Earlier this week, we showed you a Mooresville woman who was heartbroken after her Golden Doodle dog went missing after she was involved in a car accident. Tonight, the homecoming, thanks to two little boys who actively searched for the pet.

Plus we’ll have some fun telling you our favorite names of horses set to race in the Kentucky Derby.

Please join Molly Grantham, Eric Thomas, Delano Little and me for WBTV News at 11:00!