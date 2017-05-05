Cool weekend

Hi everyone, this is Paul Cameron at my desk in the WBTV Newsroom.
Weekend weather promises below average temperatures. But you probably already knew that if you stepped outside tonight. It’s breezy and cool. Eric Thomas says we could even see more rain in Charlotte on Saturday night.
Country music legend Loretta Lynn has suffered a stroke, according to her publicist. The 85-year old is now home resting and is expected to recover fully.
Earlier this week, we showed you a Mooresville woman who was heartbroken after her Golden Doodle dog went missing after she was involved in a car accident. Tonight, the homecoming, thanks to two little boys who actively searched for the pet.
Plus we’ll have some fun telling you our favorite names of horses set to race in the Kentucky Derby.
Please join Molly Grantham, Eric Thomas, Delano Little and me for WBTV News at 11:00!
Parker’s older brother Preston was diagnosed with the same cancer just six weeks after he was, and his father is fighting the genetic cancer, too.More >>
Neil David Krasnigor 57, is charged with seven counts of indecent liberties with a minor and one count of assault on a female.More >>
While the core of this storm system has passed, a pattern of sharply cooler air will entrench the Carolinas through the weekend and linger for much of next week.More >>
We first met the Ranson Middle School student Thursday when Education Reporter Dedrick Russell explained how the 6th grader was not allowed to go on a field trip with classmates.More >>
The FBI said in a news release Friday that 58-year-old Steven W. Chase of Naples, Florida, was sentenced this week in a federal courtroom in North Carolina.More >>
