Three people lead deputies on chase in Burke Co, arrested for drug charges

Three people were arrested for drug charges after allegedly leading deputies on a vehicle chase in Burke County Monday.

According to the Burke County Sheriff's Office, deputies were trying to serve a warrant to 33-year-old Crystal Lynne Newton Monday. Deputies say they then spotted Newton as a passenger in a vehicle traveling on Kathy Road.

The vehicle fled from deputies and a chase began with officials, the sheriff's office said. The driver of the vehicle, 33-year-old John Wesley Harding, narrowly missed one of the officers, according to the sheriff's office.

Deputies said 29-year-old Johnathan Laidley Boyd was a passenger in the vehicle along with Harding and Newton.

The sheriff's office said methamphetamine, marijuana, prescription pills, a firearm and drug paraphernalia were found in the vehicle.

Newton was charged with trafficking methamphetamine, possession with intent to sell and deliver, possession of a scheduled VI controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Harding was charged with trafficking methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and parole violation.

Boyd was charged with trafficking methamphetamine, possession of scheduled VI controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Newton, Harding and Boyd were each placed in the Burke Catawba District Confinement Facility under a $50,000 secured bond.

