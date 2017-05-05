Residents and neighbors in Lancaster Co scared after three recent homicides

Since March, Lancaster neighbors have seen three murders in the area and the killers are all still on the run. Neighbors say this violence is becoming something they have gotten used to.

In early March, 43-year-old Harnish Patel was shot and killed on his front lawn after driving home from work. Patel owned the Speedee Mart on Pageland Highway. Patel was well-known and beloved in the community.

In late-April, two teenagers were shot and killed within two weeks of each other. Mar'Quise Evans, 19, was found shot to death at the Caroline Courts Apartment Complex.

Next, 17-year-old Allen Cooper, Jr., was shot and killed after leaving a basketball game at a recreation center April 26.

According to Lancaster Police, the two shootings of Evans and Cooper were gang-related, though officials would not say if Evans or Cooper were part of the gangs. Officials did say, though, that these two shootings could possibly be related.

Neighbors told WBTV they're scared to even go outside anymore in the wake of these shootings.

"It's like it's getting worse," an neighbor, who wanted to stay anonymous, said. "I'm scared to let my son out to play ball. He shouldn't have to be stuck in the house because we don't know what might happen next."

With the shooters still on the run, officials with both the police and sheriff's department said the obstacle detectives keep running into is the lack of cooperation from potential witnesses.

Neighbors said they hope someone comes forward to put the killers in jail and give closure to the victims' families.

"You need to come forward, give people the peace of mind and get these solved," said Jeff Ford.

Anyone with information on these homicides is asked to call the Lancaster Police Department at 803-283-1173, or the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office at

803-283- 3388.



