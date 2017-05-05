Monroe man suffers cardiac arrest, owes his life to something that looks like a bra

At first, Tim Blanchard didn’t want to wear a Life Vest defibrillator. He didn’t feel the pressure in his chest after doctors removed fluid from his body, and the thing looks a little like a bra.

But after doctor’s at Sanger Heart and Vascular Institute told Tim he had to, he changed his mind.

According to Dr. Jens Eichhorn, Tim was suffering from cardiomyopathy, which is severe heart muscle disease. Because his heart had problems pumping blood, he was operating day to day with half of his heart functioning.

That’s what brought the 56-year-old to the hospital in 2015. Tim needed a heart catheterization, but had a blood clot in his heart. Doctors stabilized him and sent him home to wait for the clot to dissolve.

“I felt so much better after they took the fluid off, I didn’t feel like I needed to wear it,” Tim said.

Because he was at such a high risk for cardiac arrest while waiting for his surgery, doctors insisted Tim wear the Life Vest, a wearable defibrillator designed to sense when a person’s heart stops beating, and shock it back into action.

One day after coming home from the hospital, Tim found out why the vest was so critical.

“I thought I was fine. I was reading an article on the computer, and that’s the last thing I remember,” Tim said of the moment when his heart stopped beating.

At the precise moment the machine detected no heartbeat, it sent an audible alarm warning the wearer it was about to release a jolt of electricity. Tim didn’t hear it. Technically, he was laying on the floor dead. But not for very long.

“I woke up on the floor. And I heard this box saying, ‘Has been administered.’”

Tim’s wife Jerri was outside when he went into cardiac arrest. She came inside to find her husband covered in blood from his fall to the floor, but Tim was alive and even conscious.

“How blessed to have Sanger doctors that even suggest he use a device like that,” Jerri said.

The Blanchard’s give credit to the care team at Sanger for sending Tim home with the vest that would ultimately save his life.

He’s here today to tell his story, thanks to a bit of wearable technology that he almost didn’t take home. Now, he understands just how important it is. And more than grateful he was wearing it when his heart stopped.

“It’s just this simple device that can make the difference between life and death,” Tim said.

