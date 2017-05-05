Hickory mom pleads guilty to child abuse charges

A Hickory woman arrested in 2013, accused of abusing her 1-year-old son, was sentenced to prison Friday.

Whitney Ann Weathers, 25, was given an active prison term of three to eight years after pleading guilty to one count of child abuse inflicting serious bodily injury and four counts of child abuse inflicting serious physical injury.

Weathers' then-boyfriend, William Howard Lail III, is charged with murder in the death of her son.

Warrants from 2013 stated the 18-month-old showed signs of "scalding injuries," both recent and from the past. The boy's 3-year-old sister had similar wounds, according to court documents.

Weathers was accused of allowing Lail "to administer inappropriate forms of discipline to her then 3-year-old daughter and 20-month-old son from February to May 2013."

Officials say Weathers also "admitted to securing the children in car seats and placing them in closets."

Back in 2013, Weathers told WBTV she was innocent.

She issued an apology in court, saying, “I’m sorry for failing you all and my kids, and making bad choices.”

Friday, the judge imposed five consecutive active prison sentences for Weathers following her guilty plea. She will serve those sentences in custody of the North Carolina Division of Adult Corrections.

“I’ve been on the bench since 1998, and this is one of the most difficult cases I’ve heard,” Judge Lisa C. Bell said. “I can’t even begin to fathom the loss.”

