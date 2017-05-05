Union Co man facing nearly 50 years in prison for sexually assaulting a child

A Union County man was sentenced Friday for sexually assaulting a preschool aged child nearly two years ago, deputies said.

According to the Union County Sheriff's Office, 30-year-old Bobby Dewayne Helms was convicted by a jury Friday and sentenced to a minimum of 50 years in prison. Helms could face up to 70 years in prison as the maximum sentence, the sheriff's office said.

Deputies said Helms must register as a sex offender for 30 years following his release from prison.

Helms' last known address was in the 6000 block of Griffith Road in Monroe, the sheriff's office said.

Helms was initially charged with two counts of first-degree statutory sex offense with a child under 13 and two counts of indecent liberties with a child.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.