Iredell County teacher accused of touching students inappropriately

A teacher in Iredell County was arrested Wednesday accused of touching students inappropriately.

Neil David Krasnigor 57, is charged with seven counts of indecent liberties with a minor and one count of assault on a female. Deputies say Krasnigor is a teacher with Iredell-Statesville Schools.

According to the district's website, he teaches mathematics at Mt. Mourne Elementary School.

Investigators said several students came forward before and after the investigation began.

Krasnigor was given a $100,000 bond.

NO further information has been released.

