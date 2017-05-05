McDowell Co woman arrested for sex offender registry violation

A woman in McDowell County who was wanted for allegedly violating her sex offender registration has been found, deputies say.

According to the McDowell County Sheriff's Office, 34-year-old April Nicole Chrisawn did not report to the sheriff's office her new home address, which is required by the sex offender registration. The sheriff's office said Chrisawn's last known address was in the 400 block of Owl Hollow Road in Marion but she was evicted on April 28.

Deputies said Chrisawn also changed her name to April Nicole Knight, which violates the state's registry laws.

The sheriff's office said Chrisawn was convicted of two counts of second-degree rape in McDowell County in 2007. Chrisawn was sentenced to eight years and one month in prison, deputies say.

Chrisawn was released from prison in November 2013 and then registered as a sex offender, according to the sheriff's office.

Chrisawn was charged with felony sex offender registry violation and has an outstanding charge of misdemeanor larceny.

If you have information in this case, you're asked to call the McDowell County Sheriff's Office at 828-652-2235.

