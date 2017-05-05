Molly's Kids: All Brooke Cockerline's equipment has found a good home

Great Friday email.

Do you remember a post last month about Brooke Cockerline's selfless, selfless mother wanting to donate Brooke's expensive medical equipment to other kids in need? Brooke had died weeks earlier. She was one of our #MollysKids. Almost instantly Alicia Cockerline asked if I could help her let people know she wanted to give nine gently used items -- power wheelchairs, a hydraulic stander and hospital bed included -- to other deserving families.

Estimated retail value was over $60,000.

Alicia and I worked hard on getting the right information out. You guys then shared it. Lots of families contacted Alicia. (Read post here >> http://tinyurl.com/BrookeEquipmentMKs).

Alicia just wrote and said all nine items have a new home!

That's amazing!

"One of the families that came to get equipment was from Lumberton," Alicia said. "They were such good people. It made my heart happy to meet them and share Brooke's story. I was sad for the reason they needed the equipment, but I also understood it. I was happy to pass things on."

That Alicia wanted to donate the items... that you guys shared it... that good families came forward and new friendships formed...

...yet another reminder about the power of people.

-Molly

**Editor’s note: This is about one of #MollysKids, children WBTV Anchor Molly Grantham follows closely on her Facebook page. It was first published there, which is why it’s written in a personal way. For years Molly has followed hundreds of kids with uphill medical battles. Find this story and updates on all #MollysKids here.**