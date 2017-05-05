Arrest made in connection with stabbing of Appalachian State student

A Boone man has been arrested for allegedly stabbing a Appalachian State student Wednesday, police say.

According to the Boone Police Department, 23-year-old Malik Jaleel Simpson has been arrested and charged in connection with a stabbing that occurred shortly before 2:30 a.m. Wednesday morning in a parking lot on Crossing Way.

The incident started as an altercation outside a local bar and then turned into a fight in a parking lot on Crossing Way, police said.

Police say the victim, 21-year-old Teh' Ron Fuller, was stabbed in the argument. Fuller is at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center receiving treatment for his injuries, officers say.

Simpson was charged with one count of felonious assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury.

No information has been released on Fuller's condition or the extent of his injuries.

Simpson was given a $50,000 bond, police say. Simpson is expected to have his first court appearance June 2.

Boone Police said the stabbing was part of a much larger fight involving multiple people.

