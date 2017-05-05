Tent revival hopes to help with Statesville crime problem

A local community struggling with a recent spike in violent crime is looking for answers, and one group says it has one.

Police in Statesville say rival gangs have been involved in a gun battle, and there have been a number of shootings and shots fired reports over the last few weeks.

“Statesville has had an influx of crime over the past two weeks," said Jeff Storment of Power Cross Ministries, acknowledging what Statesville has been dealing with for weeks when it comes to violent crime, particularly on the city’s south side.

In the last few weeks a memorial has gone up on Fourth Street to remember D.J. Turner, who police say was murdered and found in a shallow grave in late March.

“Our country is in a state unlike any time I’ve ever seen and our goal in this is to just bring our community together because we know if we can start with one small piece, we might grow it.," Storment said.

Power Cross Ministries, along with twenty local churches, have been holding a tent revival all week just off Interstate 40 in Statesville, and it has drawn big crowds.

Today, volunteers were in the parking lot of a large shopping center inviting people to attend and handing out fliers that note there is a free meal for everyone.

“There’s no questions asked, you come you get a delicious meal and we offer prayer if there’s anything in their hearts to pray about," said Elisa Connolly of the Grilling For God ministry. "So we go into the community and we go into neighborhoods that we feel maybe feel forgotten or invisible. We go in and we prepare a healthy meal."

“We’re trying to meet the needs in our city and our community," added Pastor Katie Whitcomb.

Members of the P.A.C.T. (Police and Community Together) organization, including J.D. Williams, have also been participating in the rally,

"Just giving a different kind of face to a police officer where they're handing somebody a meal and kicking a ball around a soccer field with them, just showing that we all care about them and love them and that they aren't invisible or forgotten," Connolly added.



This week long revival was scheduled before the recent episodes of violent crime, but organizers say it does provide one answer.

“If you’re hurt or you’re down or you need something, come here tonight, hear this, see the love in this tent, you’ll take something home that’s going to be completely different than probably anything you’ve ever experienced in your life.”

Along with the revival, Power Cross Ministries reaches out young men through sports.

"Our goal is to mentor young men and to help them develop a relationship with Christ," said Natalie Storment. "We nourish them physically by feeding their bodies. We nourish their souls by teaching them discipleship with Christ, and the we use athletics as a tool and a kind of a draw to get kids into our program and hopefully use their talents to get to college."

Jeff Storment said that his organization may soon be adding a ministry in Salisbury.

