Deputies: Man wanted in Davidson Co double homicide may be in Salisbury

A man accused of shooting two people in a double homicide in Davidson County may be in the Salisbury or Rowan County area, deputies said.

According to the Davidson County Sheriff's Office, 34-year-old Kareem Jumal Henderson has two outstanding warrants for first-degree murder for his involvement in a double homicide in Davidson County on April 15 on West U.S. Highway 64.

Deputies said the two victims were found with gunshot wounds. The sheriff's office said Henderson has been identified as the suspect in the fatal shooting.

The sheriff's office said Henderson may be in Salisbury or Staten Island, New York.

Henderson is described to be a black man with black hair and brown eyes. Henderson is approximately 6'1" and 195 pounds, the sheriff's office said. Deputies say Henderson has a tattoo of God on his left forearm and has writing tattooed on the left side of his neck.

According to the sheriff's office, Henderson's last known address was on Titan Drive in Salisbury.

Deputies have warned that Henderson is considered armed and extremely dangerous.

Anyone with information or know Henderson's whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Davidson County Sheriff's Office at 336-242-2105.

