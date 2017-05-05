Salisbury man convicted of attempted opium trafficking

Levi Dewayne Pruitt of Salisbury was convicted this week in Rowan County Criminal Superior Court of felony attempted trafficking in opium and felony possession of cocaine, according to a news release.

Judge Anna Mills Wagoner sentenced Pruitt to a minimum of 30 months to a maximum of 45 months in prison, along with a consecutive active prison sentence of a minimum of 8 months to a maximum of 19 months.

On November 19, 2015, detectives with the Salisbury Police Department utilized a confidential informant to purchase 20 hydrocodone pills from Pruitt.

On February 26, 2016, detectives with the Salisbury Police Department were in the process of serving warrants on Pruitt, however, he was in the bathroom in a house.

Detectives located a plastic baggie containing cocaine in the toilet of the bathroom Pruitt was in.

Rowan County District Attorney stated she appreciated the joint effort on behalf of Assistant District Attorney Tim Gould and the Salisbury Police Department in this case.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.