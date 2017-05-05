Troopers ID man killed in logging truck crash in Chester County

Troopers have identified the person killed when a logging truck flipped and crashed in Chester County Friday morning as 79-year-old Floyd Sims.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened along Chester West End Road and Grants Lake Circle around 8:32 a.m..

Troopers say the logging truck was traveling down the road, about a mile west of Chester, when it a large tree fell as he was passing by. According to the highway patrol, it's not clear if the tree fell in front of the truck or on top of the truck's cab.

The collision caused the truck to go down the embankment and overturn.

Troopers say Sims was ejected during the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene. No other people or vehicles were involved in the incident, according to troopers.

