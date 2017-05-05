Salisbury woman jailed, accused of exposing herself in store parking lot

A woman who is seen frequently walking the streets of Salisbury was jailed on Thursday after exposing herself at a local convenience store, according to police.

Angelina Melinda Marsh, 27, whose address is listed as "the streets of Salisbury," was charged with indecent exposure and jailed under $1500 bond.

According to the police report, officers were called to the Country Cupboard on Statesville Boulevard after receiving a call that Marsh was undressing at the store, and that she had removed her pants and underwear while standing in the parking lot.

When police arrived they questioned Marsh, the officer noting that "Marsh didn't respond and just looked at me."

Marsh was taken to jail.

According to police records, Marsh has been banned from several businesses in Salisbury, including Walmart, Gateway Park, Waffle House, Speedway, Burger King, Innes Street Market, and Cracker Barrel.

Marsh was arrested in April for trespassing.

