Salisbury firefighters respond to grease fire at Cracker Barrel

Firefighters in Salisbury responded to a report of a grease fire at the Cracker Barrel in Salisbury on Friday morning.

Fire officials say they got the call just after 9:00 am. When they arrived they found that there had been a fire in the kitchen, but that damage was limited and the fire was out.

The fire was contained to a fryer and minimal damage was reported.

Firefighters helped with the clean up.

There were no injuries.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.