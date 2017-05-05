Part of China Grove Road in Rowan County closing for improvements

A portion of China Grove Road near Interstate 85 in Rowan County will be closed for a month as crews make improvements.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation says China Grove Road will be closed between Daugherty Road Old Beatty Ford Road starting at 8 a.m. May 10 through Sunday, June 11 at midnight.

"The project will enhance safety and improve access to I-85 for regional, statewide and national markets, and supports long-range planning and land use initiatives,” said Division Engineer Pat Ivey.

Traffic will be detoured around the closure using West Old Beatty Ford Road, North Bostian Road, and East Daugherty Road.

