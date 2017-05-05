Car plunges into pond at Boardwalk in University City

A car plunged into a pond in Charlotte's University City early Friday morning.

In happened around midnight at the pond off JM Keynes Drive behind the University Hilton.

Police say a water rescue was performed, but no one was inside the car.

Crews plan to return after daylight to pull the car from the pond.

We're working to gather more details regarding what happened and who may have been involved.

