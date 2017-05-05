Storms leave downed power lines, trees, debris across Albemarle

Albemarle city officials advised residents to use caution commuting Friday morning after storms left a mess of debris in the roadways.

Storms hit the area late Thursday night into Friday morning, leaving downed power lines and trees across the roads.

The city of Albemarle released the following statement for residents Friday morning:

"Caution: Citizens of Albemarle and immediate area, please use extreme caution while making morning commutes; there are several down trees, power lines, and debris across the roads. Many traffic signals are also not working so be careful at intersections. City crews are working diligently to remove hazards and restore power as quickly as possible. If you need non-emergency assistance, please call 704-984-9605. If you or anyone else is in immediate danger, please call 911."

Charlotte also worked to clean up damage left behind from overnight storms.

RELATED: Crews work to clean up storm damage, restore power in Charlotte area

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.